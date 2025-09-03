HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Urban Company's Rs 1,900 cr IPO to open on Sep 10

Wed, 03 September 2025
Urban Company, the mobile app-based beauty and home services platform, on Wednesday fixed a price band of Rs 98 to Rs 103 per share for its upcoming Rs 1,900 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO). 

At the upper end of the price band, the company's valuation is pegged at Rs 14,790 crore. Urban Company's maiden public offering will be open for subscription during September 10-12, and the bidding for anchor investors will open for a day on September 9, the company announced. 

The Gurugram-based company plans to raise Rs 472 crore through selling new shares, and existing investors plan to sell stakes worth Rs 1,428 crore. Those selling shares under the Offer For Sale (OFS) route are -- Accel India and Elevation Capital, Bessemer India Capital Holdings II Ltd, Internet Fund V Pte. Ltd and VYC11 Ltd. The company plans to use funds raised through the fresh issuance for new technology development and cloud infrastructure, lease payments for its offices, marketing activities, and general corporate purposes.

