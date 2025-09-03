HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Two senior doctors among 5 suspended over death of infant in Guwahati hospital

Wed, 03 September 2025
Two senior doctors and three staffers of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) have been suspended in connection with the death of a four-day-old infant after she was found hanging from the wires of a medical equipment in the facility's neonatal ICU, a top official said on Tuesday.

GMCH superintendent Devajit Choudhury said the orders have been issued by relevant authorities following a report by an inquiry committee.

The infant was found hanging from the wires of a medical equipment inside the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the facility on August 18.

Born in the same hospital, the newborn was admitted to the NICU for infections and jaundice.

"Taking the report into consideration, measures have been suggested against seven persons," the superintendent said.

Accordingly, the head of the paediatric department, Anupama Deka, and associate professor of the same unit, Dipankar Hazarika, have been suspended, he said.

Staff nurses Chandana Nath and Gomti Devi, and ICU technician Ishan Jyoti Talukdar, have also been suspended.

Departmental inquiry has also been ordered against five of them, Choudhury said. -- PTI

