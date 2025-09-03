09:34





Edward Price, an independent analyst and adjunct professor at New York University, told ANI in an exclusive interview that Trump's tariff threats against India represent a fundamental misunderstanding of both economics and statecraft.





"I used to think that President Donald Trump had a very poor understanding of economics and statecraft. And I realise now that that was wrong," Price said. "In fact, President Trump has no understanding of economics and statecraft."





The criticism comes after Trump referenced tariffs imposed by India on US companies during Oval Office remarks, despite also stating that America "gets along very well with India".





Price argued that India's tariff policies are justified given its status as a developing economy, noting that the post-war international order specifically allowed developing nations to impose higher tariffs than developed countries.





The analyst suggested Trump's approach has backfired strategically, potentially pushing India closer to China and Russia - precisely the outcome US foreign policy has sought to avoid. Recent images showing Chinese President Xi Jinping flanked by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have raised concerns about an emerging alliance counter to US interests. -- ANI

