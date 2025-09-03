HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Trade pact with US around Nov: Goyal

Wed, 03 September 2025
Share:
09:41
image
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday expressed hope that India would conclude the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA) with the US by the fall or November this year.

He said "a little bit' of geopolitical issues overtook the trade matters in the negotiations for the pact between the two countries.

"I do hope that things will get back on track soon and we will conclude a bilateral trade agreement by the fall, November or so, as was discussed by our two leaders in February," Goyal said at the Annual Global Investor Conference 2025 in Mumbai.

In his virtual address, he said there was an excitement across the world to expand trading and business relations with India. "We have had a little bit of geopolitical issues overtaking trade issues in our negotiations with the US," he added.

Earlier in the day, at an event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry, Goyal said India and the US continue to engage with each other for a trade deal. 

"We are in dialogue with the US for a bilateral trade agreement," Goyal said.

The US administration imposed a 25 per cent reciprocal tariff from August 7, followed by an additional 25 per cent from August 27, on a wide range of Indian-origin products, citing New Delhi's purchases of Russian crude.

-- Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Punjab AAP MLA booked for rape remains on run
LIVE! Punjab AAP MLA booked for rape remains on run

China: 'Don't Expect Immediate Results'
China: 'Don't Expect Immediate Results'

'If China shows greater concerns for Indian interests, ties could improve. Otherwise, the thaw could be short-lived.'

Modi And The Art Of Practising External Affairs
Modi And The Art Of Practising External Affairs

'Personalities are temporary, policies provide for stability.''With the former, when personalities change so does the nature of the relationship.''Policies and structures, on the other hand, are idiot-proof, as well as...

We get along with India very well, but...: Trump on tariff row
We get along with India very well, but...: Trump on tariff row

"India was charging us tremendous tariffs, about the highest in the world," Trump said adding that the US was therefore not doing much business with India.

Why Jarange Patil Wants OBC Status For Marathas
Why Jarange Patil Wants OBC Status For Marathas

'These Marathas are farmers and they only do farming. They have no other business other than farming. Now, they want reservations because farming is no longer a profitable business.'In this interview, veteran farmers' rights advocate and...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV