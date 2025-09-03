Trade pact with US around Nov: Goyal

09:41





He said "a little bit' of geopolitical issues overtook the trade matters in the negotiations for the pact between the two countries.





"I do hope that things will get back on track soon and we will conclude a bilateral trade agreement by the fall, November or so, as was discussed by our two leaders in February," Goyal said at the Annual Global Investor Conference 2025 in Mumbai.





In his virtual address, he said there was an excitement across the world to expand trading and business relations with India. "We have had a little bit of geopolitical issues overtaking trade issues in our negotiations with the US," he added.





Earlier in the day, at an event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry, Goyal said India and the US continue to engage with each other for a trade deal.





"We are in dialogue with the US for a bilateral trade agreement," Goyal said.





The US administration imposed a 25 per cent reciprocal tariff from August 7, followed by an additional 25 per cent from August 27, on a wide range of Indian-origin products, citing New Delhi's purchases of Russian crude.





-- Business Standard

