HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Selfies, headlines, bhakts clapping: Cong on PM@SCO

Wed, 03 September 2025
Share:
12:13
image
Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Wednesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to China to attend the SCO Summit, calling it a mere "Selfies, headlines & bhakts clapping."

He questioned the outcome of India's participation after Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir a day later.

In a post on X, he criticised PM Modi's foreign policy approach, stating that the China-Pak axis has strengthened as the timing of the SCO summit and Xi Jinping's subsequent meeting with Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir underscored China's strategic interests in the region, potentially at India's expense.

The Congress MP wrote, "Modi sahib went to SCO for '56-inch diplomacy'. Next day? Xi Jinping meets Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir. Xi knows the difference: Modi = photo-ops & speeches. Pak Army = real power & strategy. Modi's SCO visit outcome? Selfies, headlines & bhakts clapping. Meanwhile, China-Pak axis just got stronger."

Tagore further claimed that the timing of Xi's meeting with both leaders was "deliberate" and was a calculated attempt.

"Xi's timing was deliberate. A reminder: while Modi manages events, Beijing manages geopolitics. Question for Modi's PR machine -- Was SCO about India's interests or just another "event management" world? When PM will think for India not for his photo ups ?"

The 25th Council of Heads of State meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) was held from August 31 to September 1 in Tianjin, China. This summit included significant discussions on global governance, security, and economic cooperation among member nations.The bonhomie between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin was on full display at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Govt extends cut-off entry date into India under CAA
LIVE! Govt extends cut-off entry date into India under CAA

'US should bring India tariffs to zero and apologise'
'US should bring India tariffs to zero and apologise'

'India has the deciding vote in the 21st century...India is a significant player in the 21st century and is poised to become even more powerful.'

Now, OBC activist threatens protests over Maratha quota
Now, OBC activist threatens protests over Maratha quota

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced forming a committee to issue Kunbi caste certificates to Maratha community members with historical evidence of their Kunbi heritage, a social group classified as an OBC in the state.

China: 'Don't Expect Immediate Results'
China: 'Don't Expect Immediate Results'

'If China shows greater concerns for Indian interests, ties could improve. Otherwise, the thaw could be short-lived.'

Kohli Breaks Silence On Bengaluru Stampede
Kohli Breaks Silence On Bengaluru Stampede

An emotional Virat Kohli expressed heartfelt condolences to the victims of the deadly stampede during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL title celebrations in Bengaluru on June 4.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV