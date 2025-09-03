Selfies, headlines, bhakts clapping: Cong on PM@SCO

12:13





He questioned the outcome of India's participation after Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir a day later.





In a post on X, he criticised PM Modi's foreign policy approach, stating that the China-Pak axis has strengthened as the timing of the SCO summit and Xi Jinping's subsequent meeting with Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir underscored China's strategic interests in the region, potentially at India's expense.





The Congress MP wrote, "Modi sahib went to SCO for '56-inch diplomacy'. Next day? Xi Jinping meets Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir. Xi knows the difference: Modi = photo-ops & speeches. Pak Army = real power & strategy. Modi's SCO visit outcome? Selfies, headlines & bhakts clapping. Meanwhile, China-Pak axis just got stronger."





Tagore further claimed that the timing of Xi's meeting with both leaders was "deliberate" and was a calculated attempt.





"Xi's timing was deliberate. A reminder: while Modi manages events, Beijing manages geopolitics. Question for Modi's PR machine -- Was SCO about India's interests or just another "event management" world? When PM will think for India not for his photo ups ?"





The 25th Council of Heads of State meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) was held from August 31 to September 1 in Tianjin, China. This summit included significant discussions on global governance, security, and economic cooperation among member nations.The bonhomie between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin was on full display at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Wednesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to China to attend the SCO Summit, calling it a mere "Selfies, headlines & bhakts clapping."