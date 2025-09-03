Rupee recovers 9 paise from all-time low to close at 88.06 against US dollar

19:11





Forex traders said the rupee is trading near all-time low levels amid persistent foreign fund outflows on the back of ongoing trade tariff concerns between India and the US.





At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 88.15 against the US dollar, then fell to an intraday low of 88.19 and a high of 87.98 against the American currency.





The domestic unit finally settled for the day at 88.06 (provisional), higher by 9 paise over its previous closing.





The rupee recovered 9 paise from its all-time low level to settle at 88.06 (provisional) against US dollar on Wednesday, on positive domestic equities, softening of crude oil prices and weak US dollar index.