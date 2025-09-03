HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rupee recovers 9 paise from all-time low to close at 88.06 against US dollar

Wed, 03 September 2025
19:11
The rupee recovered 9 paise from its all-time low level to settle at 88.06 (provisional) against US dollar on Wednesday, on positive domestic equities, softening of crude oil prices and weak US dollar index. 

Forex traders said the rupee is trading near all-time low levels amid persistent foreign fund outflows on the back of ongoing trade tariff concerns between India and the US. 

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 88.15 against the US dollar, then fell to an intraday low of 88.19 and a high of 87.98 against the American currency. 

The domestic unit finally settled for the day at 88.06 (provisional), higher by 9 paise over its previous closing. 

On Tuesday, the rupee declined 5 paise to close at an all-time low of 88.15 against the US dollar. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bhujbal to challenge Maha order on Kunbi certificates
LIVE! Bhujbal to challenge Maha order on Kunbi certificates

Now, OBC activist threatens protests over Maratha quota
Now, OBC activist threatens protests over Maratha quota

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced forming a committee to issue Kunbi caste certificates to Maratha community members with historical evidence of their Kunbi heritage, a social group classified as an OBC in the state.

Two students from Telangana killed in UK car crash
Two students from Telangana killed in UK car crash

Two students from Telangana were killed and five others seriously injured in a two-car collision in Essex, England. Police have arrested two men on suspicion of dangerous driving.

'KTR didn't back me': K Kavitha quits BRS, MLC post
'KTR didn't back me': K Kavitha quits BRS, MLC post

Kavitha, daughter of party founder and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), also announced quitting as Member of the Legislative Council and indicated there was 'pressure' on her father to act against her.

China displays latest arms in parade, a veiled warning to US?
China displays latest arms in parade, a veiled warning to US?

China displayed a range of new weapons at a military parade, including laser weapons, nuclear ballistic missiles, giant underwater drones, and fifth-generation aircraft.

