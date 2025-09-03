HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rivers, streams in spate after rain in Kashmir, Srinagar-Jammu NH closed

Wed, 03 September 2025
08:25
The water level in rivers and streams of Kashmir has started rising due to rainfall across the valley, which has led to closure of Srinagar-Jammu national highway, officials said on Wednesday.
   
The authorities also announced closure of schools and colleges across the valley for the day as weatherman has forecast more rainfall over the next 24 hours, they said.
 
Although Jhelum river and it's tributaries have been flowing significantly below the danger mark, the water level in the water bodies at various places in south and central Kashmir, including Srinagar, has risen by three feet since the rainfall began on Tuesday, the officials said.
 
Downpour over the past 24 hours has resulted in closure of the Srinagar-Jammu national highway due to landslides and shooting stones at multiple locations.
 
"The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) has been closed for all types of vehicular traffic due to heavy rainfall, which has triggered landslides, shooting stones, and waterlogging at multiple locations," the officials said.
 
The authorities have also closed the educational institutions across Kashmir today as a precautionary measure.
 
"In view of inclement weather conditions, schools and colleges across Kashmir division shall remain closed today on 03.09.2025 as a precautionary measure," they added. -- PTI  

