Revised GST rates to take effect from Sep 22, sin goods excluded

23:01





She clarified that the new rates will apply to all goods except sin products, which will continue under existing GST and compensation cess rates until the government's loan and interest obligations under the cess account are fully cleared.





The finance minister, as chairperson of the GST Council, has been authorised to fix the actual transition date for tobacco-related products once these liabilities are discharged.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that the revised GST rates approved at the 56th Council meeting will come into force from September 22, coinciding with the first day of Navratri.