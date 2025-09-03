HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Raj Thackeray visits Fadnavis' house on of Ganesh festival

Wed, 03 September 2025
Share:
23:30
image
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray on Wednesday visited `Varsha', the official residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on the occasion of Ganesh festival. 

Thackeray's visit to `Varsha' along with his wife Sharmila followed a visit by Fadnavis to the MNS chief's house during the ongoing festival. Thackeray and Fadnavis are known to share a good rapport. 

In June, Thackeray-led MNS and his cousin Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena-UBT had launched an agitation against the Fadnavis government's decision to make Hindi mandatory for students of Class 1-5. 

The decision was eventually reversed. 

There is a strong buzz of rapprochement between the two Thackeray cousins ahead of the local body polls. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

GST 2.0: Diwali bonanza to build Atmanirbhar Bharat
GST 2.0: Diwali bonanza to build Atmanirbhar Bharat

The GST Council on Wednesday approved a two-tier rate structure of 5 and 18 per cent, which will be implemented from September 22.

LIVE! Raj Thackeray visits Fadnavis' house on of Ganesh festival
LIVE! Raj Thackeray visits Fadnavis' house on of Ganesh festival

Will Kavitha float party against father KCR post BRS exit?
Will Kavitha float party against father KCR post BRS exit?

K Kavitha's suspension from BRS and subsequent departure have drawn comparisons to YS Sharmila's revolt against her brother, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The article explores the circumstances surrounding Kavitha's exit and its potential impact...

Sheena Bora was alive after murder? Witness claims....
Sheena Bora was alive after murder? Witness claims....

Key witness Vidhie Mukerjea testified in the Sheena Bora murder trial, claiming that Bora was alive after her alleged murder and identifying her voice in a recording.

Snubbed 3 Yrs, Bhuvneshwar Breaks Silence
Snubbed 3 Yrs, Bhuvneshwar Breaks Silence

'No matter how well you perform, sometimes luck doesn't favour you.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV