Raj Thackeray visits Fadnavis' house on of Ganesh festival

23:30





Thackeray's visit to `Varsha' along with his wife Sharmila followed a visit by Fadnavis to the MNS chief's house during the ongoing festival. Thackeray and Fadnavis are known to share a good rapport.





In June, Thackeray-led MNS and his cousin Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena-UBT had launched an agitation against the Fadnavis government's decision to make Hindi mandatory for students of Class 1-5.





The decision was eventually reversed.





There is a strong buzz of rapprochement between the two Thackeray cousins ahead of the local body polls. -- PTI

