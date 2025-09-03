HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Punjab AAP MLA booked for rape remains on run

Wed, 03 September 2025
Share:
10:07
image
AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra remained on the run a day after he escaped police custody amid gunshots and stone pelting by his supporters following his arrest in a rape case. 

Efforts are on to nab Pathanmajra, police sources said on Wednesday. Pathanmajra, a first-time MLA, escaped from custody after a police team went to arrest him in Dabri village in Haryana's Karnal district, where he was at the residence of one of his relatives. Pardeep Bajwa, in charge of the Patiala Crime Investigation Agency (CIA), said on Tuesday, "We conducted a raid at Pathanmajra's (relative's) residence in Haryana. He was arrested. But a group of villagers and some mischievous elements pelted stones at the police team and fired gunshots." 

The Sanour MLA used the cover fire and stone pelting to escape, he added. According to officials, Pathanmajra and his supporters fled in two SUVs a Scorpio and a Fortuner.

A policeman who tried to stop the vehicles was injured after being hit, they said. Balwinder Singh, an accomplice of the MLA, was arrested with three weapons in his possession, police said. They later seized the Fortuner, but the MLA managed to flee in the other vehicle. According to an FIR registered at the Civil Lines police station here on September 1, Pathanmajra was booked on charges of rape, cheating, and criminal intimidation. 

The case was registered based on a complaint by a Zirakpur-based woman, who alleged that the MLA misrepresented himself as divorced, entered into a relationship with her, and later married in 2021 while already being married. She accused him of continued sexual exploitation, threats, and sending "obscene" material to her. 

After the FIR was filed, Pathanmajra went live on Facebook on Tuesday, strongly criticising the Punjab government and alleging that the Delhi-based AAP leadership was "illegitimately ruling over Punjab". 

He appealed to fellow party MLAs to stand with him, claiming that during Congress or BJP governments, the central leadership did not interfere in state affairs the way AAP was doing. On Sunday, Pathanmajra had also accused a senior IAS officer of failing to act on his repeated requests for desilting and clean-up of rivers, particularly the Tangri river. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Punjab AAP MLA booked for rape remains on run
LIVE! Punjab AAP MLA booked for rape remains on run

China: 'Don't Expect Immediate Results'
China: 'Don't Expect Immediate Results'

'If China shows greater concerns for Indian interests, ties could improve. Otherwise, the thaw could be short-lived.'

Modi And The Art Of Practising External Affairs
Modi And The Art Of Practising External Affairs

'Personalities are temporary, policies provide for stability.''With the former, when personalities change so does the nature of the relationship.''Policies and structures, on the other hand, are idiot-proof, as well as...

We get along with India very well, but...: Trump on tariff row
We get along with India very well, but...: Trump on tariff row

"India was charging us tremendous tariffs, about the highest in the world," Trump said adding that the US was therefore not doing much business with India.

Why Jarange Patil Wants OBC Status For Marathas
Why Jarange Patil Wants OBC Status For Marathas

'These Marathas are farmers and they only do farming. They have no other business other than farming. Now, they want reservations because farming is no longer a profitable business.'In this interview, veteran farmers' rights advocate and...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV