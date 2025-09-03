HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Pawan Khera's wife also holds two voter IDs: BJP

Wed, 03 September 2025
BJP leader Amit Malviya on Wednesday said that Kota Neelima, wife of Congress leader Pawan Khera, holds two active Electors Photo Identification Cards (EPICs)-- one registered in Khairatabad and another in New Delhi. 

"Kota Neelima, another Congress leader, candidate from the Khairatabad (60) Assembly segment in Telangana, and wife of Pawan Khera, also holds two active EPICs -- one registered in Khairatabad and another in New Delhi," Amit Malviya said in a post on X. Yesterday, he accused Pawan Khera of possessing two active voter identity cards registered in separate constituencies of the national capital, Delhi. Malviya also slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for maintaining "an equivocal silence on the shocking revelation that his close aide holds two EPIC cards."

"Rahul Gandhi held a press conference and, without adequate due diligence, targeted and tarnished honest voters -- even putting them at risk by revealing their identities without consent. He doxxed young, upwardly mobile professionals and poor daily wagers who had moved cities in search of better opportunities," Malviya said. 

"Yet, he has maintained an equivocal silence on the shocking revelation that his close aide holds two EPIC cards. Is he the only one? Apparently not," he added. -- ANI

