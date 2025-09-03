HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Over 2cr phone connections blocked for fraudulent activities

Wed, 03 September 2025
Share:
15:21
image
The Union Department of Telecommunication (DoT) has blocked over two crore phone connections used for fraudulent activities and has been able to reduce spoof calls by 97 per cent with the introduction of initiatives like Sanchar Saathi, its secretary Dr Neeraj Mittal said on Wednesday.
  
He was addressing the annual West Zone Conference on security related matters organised by the DoT in South Goa via video link. 

"We were able to cut the spoof calls by 97 per cent. We were able to see the impact of these efforts," he said, referring to the initiatives like Sanchar Saathi launched by the DoT.

Call spoofing is when callers disguise their caller ID information to hide who they really are. Scammers may use call spoofing to commit fraud.

Mittal said that the DoT has developed a digital intelligence platform which helps the financial institutions to crowdsource the information and inform about the frauds that are happening in the financial sector. 

This helps generate information and proactively create a cyber secure environment, he said. 

"The role of telecom in providing basic services in every sector has grown exponentially. While users of telecom have grown, he misuse of telecom resources in the financial sector has grown accordingly," he said.
The DoT has undertaken several steps to improve the cyber security of the country. 

"We are also increasing the telecom testing labs to ensure certified high quality telecom equipment. The use of artificial intelligence (AI) has led to disconnection of 78 lakh fraudulent connections and 71,000 points of sale," he added.

The department has been collaborating with private players to improve the sectorial and application-specific security.

He said that the DoT has launched a financial fraud risk indicator in collaboration with the partners which has been highly successful in detecting the mobile number used for fraudulent activity. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! HP rain fury: Landslide toll rises to 7; schools shut
LIVE! HP rain fury: Landslide toll rises to 7; schools shut

China displays new missiles, weapons as Xi hosts Putin, Kim
China displays new missiles, weapons as Xi hosts Putin, Kim

China showcased its latest military hardware, including hypersonic and ballistic missiles, during a parade commemorating the 80th anniversary of its victory against Japanese aggression in World War II. President Xi Jinping called for...

'US should bring India tariffs to zero and apologise'
'US should bring India tariffs to zero and apologise'

'India has the deciding vote in the 21st century...India is a significant player in the 21st century and is poised to become even more powerful.'

Modi And The Art Of Practising External Affairs
Modi And The Art Of Practising External Affairs

'Personalities are temporary, policies provide for stability.''With the former, when personalities change so does the nature of the relationship.''Policies and structures, on the other hand, are idiot-proof, as well as...

Class 9 student crashes SUV into tree; 1 dead, 3 injured
Class 9 student crashes SUV into tree; 1 dead, 3 injured

A minor was killed and two others were injured in Simdega, Jharkhand, when a car driven by a minor crashed into a tree. Police are investigating the incident and holding parents accountable.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV