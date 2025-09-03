HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
No foreign preachers: K'taka min tells Meelad-un-Nabi event organisers

Wed, 03 September 2025
19:42
Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara
Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday reminded the Joint Milad Committee, which will be hosting the International Meelad-un-Nabi Conference in the city on September 5, that foreigners are prohibited from participating or preaching in religious events in India.  

According to the organisers, thousands of people are likely to participate in the event scheduled to take place at the Palace Grounds in Bengaluru.   

The organisers have invited Sufi saint Habeeb Umar Bin Hafeez of Yemen, along with Grand Mufti of India Shaikh Abubacker Ahmed Musliyar.   

The minister said police would monitor the programme to ensure compliance of the law.   

"We (police) have brought to the notice of the organisers who organised the event that there is no scope in the Indian laws for foreigners to preach or take part in the religious events..." Parameshwara told reporterse.   

He said, while foreign religious scholars may have been invited, the police have instructed the organisers not to invite them to avoid violation of the rules. -- PTI

