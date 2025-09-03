No foreign preachers: K'taka min tells Meelad-un-Nabi event organisers

19:42

Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara





According to the organisers, thousands of people are likely to participate in the event scheduled to take place at the Palace Grounds in Bengaluru.





The organisers have invited Sufi saint Habeeb Umar Bin Hafeez of Yemen, along with Grand Mufti of India Shaikh Abubacker Ahmed Musliyar.





The minister said police would monitor the programme to ensure compliance of the law.





"We (police) have brought to the notice of the organisers who organised the event that there is no scope in the Indian laws for foreigners to preach or take part in the religious events..." Parameshwara told reporterse.





He said, while foreign religious scholars may have been invited, the police have instructed the organisers not to invite them to avoid violation of the rules. -- PTI

