Follow Rediff on:      
NHRC notice to Punjab over stray dog seen carrying infant's severed head

Wed, 03 September 2025
20:50
image
The NHRC on Wednesday said it has issued notices to the Punjab government and police authorities over reports that a stray dog was seen carrying the "severed head of an infant" near a government hospital in Patiala district last month. 

Reportedly, the attendants of the patients have alleged that stray dogs are "often found roaming" freely inside the hospital premises. 

And, they have also alleged poor sanitation, lack of security and negligence by the hospital authorities, the rights panel said. 

In a statement, the National Human Rights Commission said, it has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that "a stray dog was seen carrying the severed head of an infant near the Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala district of Punjab on August 26". 

The commission observed that the content of the media report, if true, raise a serious issue of human rights violation. 

Therefore, it has issued notices to the chief secretary of Punjab and the senior superintendent of police of Patiala, seeking a detailed report in two weeks, the statement said. 

According to the media report carried on August 27 the medical superintendent of the hospital has stated that "no baby has been found missing from the hospital and in all recent cases of the deaths of children, the bodies were handed over to their families after proper documentation", it said. -- PTI

