Modi hails GST Council's decision on rate cuts, reforms

Wed, 03 September 2025
22:52
image
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday welcomed the decisions of the 56th GST Council meeting, saying the Centre and the states had collectively agreed to the proposals of the Centre on rate cuts and reforms. 

"During my Independence Day Speech, I had spoken about our intention to bring the Next-Generation reforms in GST. The Union Government had prepared a detailed proposal for broad-based GST rate rationalisation and process reforms, aimed at ease of living for the common man and strengthening the economy," he said on X.  

The PM said the measures would benefit the common man, farmers, MSMEs, the middle class, women, and youth. 

"The wide ranging reforms will improve lives of our citizens and ensure ease of doing business for all, especially small traders and businesses." 

Modi expressed satisfaction that the Council had worked in consensus to bring relief across sectors.

