Maratha quota issue: Maha minister skips cabinet meet

Wed, 03 September 2025
14:00
Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal, who has been opposing reservation to Marathas under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, skipped the state cabinet meeting on Wednesday.
 
I did not go for the cabinet meeting," Bhujbal, a prominent leader from the OBC community, told PTI.

Activist Manoj Jarange called off his five-day-long protest in Mumbai on Tuesday after the government accepted most of his demands, including granting eligible Marathas Kunbi caste certificates, which will make them eligible for reservation benefits available to the OBCs.

Bhujbal on Tuesday said he was studying the government resolution issued by the Devendra Fadnavis-led dispensation to provide Kunbi caste certificates to Maratha community members who possess the records.

The government issued a resolution on the Hyderabad gazetteer and announced the formation of village-level committees to facilitate the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas who are able to produce documentary evidence recognising them as Kunbis in the past.

Earlier, Bhujbal on Monday warned of massive protests by members of the OBC communities if any attempt is made to disturb their existing reservation for accommodating Marathas. -- PTI 

