Manipur BJP lodges complaints over remarks against Modi, Amit Shah

The saffron party's state unit also filed a separate complaint against TMC MP Mahua Moitra for her alleged derogatory comment on Union Home Minister Amit Shah.





Addressing a press conference, Manipur BJP general secretary K Saratkumar said, "We have lodged a complaint against a leader who abused the deceased mother of the Prime Minister, who had no relations with politics. Such a remark against the mother of a country's prime minister is unheard of in any civilised country."





A purported video showed a person using a Hindi expletive against Modi's mother from a dais raised during the yatra in Darbhanga town, from where Rahul Gandhi, her sister Priyanka Vadra and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had left for Muzaffarpur on motorcycles on August 27.





The accused was arrested two days later.





Saratkumar said the party has also filed a police complaint against the TMC's Krishnanagar MP.





"Mitra's statements against a country's home minister are condemnable and uncalled for. It has the potential to trigger violence anywhere in the country. We have lodged an FIR against her for her remarks," he said.





Moitra recently sparked a political firestorm after allegedly saying that if Amit Shah fails to stop infiltration from Bangladesh, "the first thing you should do is cut Amit Shah's head and put it on your table." -- PTI

