Follow Rediff on:      
Man swept away while immersing father's ashes in river

Wed, 03 September 2025
10:28
File pic
A 22-year-old man was feared drowned in the Kwari river in Etawah district's Chambal valley while immersing his father's ashes, police said on Wednesday. Santosh Kumar Tiwari of Bidouri village had entered the river on Tuesday to immerse the ashes and clothes of his father, Vinod Tiwari, they said. 

Police said Santosh slipped on the muddy riverbank and was swept away by the strong current. Those accompanying him tried to rescue him but failed due to the swift flow of water and fear of crocodiles in the river, they said.

The incident drew a crowd of villagers to the spot. Sub-divisional magistrate Brahmanand Katheria, circle officer Rambadan Singh and forest officer S N Yadav reached the site and launched a search operation with divers, but the body could not be traced till late on Tuesday, they added. -- PTI

