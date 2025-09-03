HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Maha cabinet gives nod to metro, road projects in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur

Wed, 03 September 2025
18:38
The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday gave approval to several big-ticket projects including Wadala-CSMT-Gateway of India metro line in Mumbai, officials said. 

The other projects included a ring metro in Thane, Pune Metro's Line-2 and Line-4 extensions, and Nagpur Metro Phase-II. 

The cabinet also sanctioned loans for these projects with the state assuming contingent liabilities, said a statement from the Chief Minister's Office. 

In Pune, two new stations of Balajinagar and Bibwewadi were approved on Swargate-Katraj metro corridor along with the relocation of Katraj station, involving an additional outlay of Rs 683.11 crore. 

The cabinet also cleared state participation in suburban rail expansion projects under Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP)- 3, 3A and 3B, besides approving funds for Pune-Lonavala suburban third and fourth lines. 

Monthly assistance under the Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana and Shravanbal scheme for persons with disabilities -- implemented by the Social Justice Department -- was increased by Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500. 

A policy for the use of fly-ash generated by thermal power plants of the state-run Mahagenco received clearance. 

Amendments to the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2017, and Factories Act, 1948, were also approved. 

In the education sector, the government decided to implement the Centre's pre-matric scholarship scheme for Scheduled Tribes students of Classes 9 and 10, replacing the state-run Golden Jubilee Tribal Pre-Matric Scholarship. -- PTI

