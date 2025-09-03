Kerala HC admits plea against Global Ayyappa Sangamam

17:47





The petitioner, Ajeesh Kalathil Gopi, appearing in person, argued that the proposed event was a political gathering being conducted in the name of Lord Ayyappa, which should not be permitted.





In response, the TDB told the court that the Sangamam was intended to showcase Sabarimala as a global pilgrimage centre and spread the universal message of "Thathwamasi," promoting harmony and unity.





The Board added that the event also coincides with its platinum jubilee celebrations.





A division bench comprising Justice Devan Ramachandran and Justice Syam Kumar V M recorded the TDB's submission that no public money or temple funds would be used and that the event would be funded solely through sponsorships. -- PTI

The Kerala high court on Wednesday admitted a public interest petition challenging the Travancore Devaswom Board's (TDB) plan to hold the "Global Ayyappa Sangamam" at Pamba near Sabarimala.