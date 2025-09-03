India kills us with tariffs: Trump

17:58





"They have tariffs against us. China, which kills us with tariffs. India kills us with tariffs. Brazil kills us" with tariffs, Trump said in an interview with The Scott Jennings Radio Show on Tuesday.





Trump added that he understands tariffs better than other countries.





"I understood tariffs better than any human being in the world. And now with my tariffs, they were all dropping them. India was the most highly tariffed nation... And you know what, they've offered me no tariffs in India anymore. No tariffs," Trump said.





"If I didn't have tariffs, they would never make that offer. They would never make that offer. So you have to have tariffs. We're going to be economically strong," he added.





With a federal appeals court ruling that most of Trump's tariffs imposed on countries around the world are illegal, Trump said that the court case is sponsored by other nations because 'they're taking advantage of us.' -- PTI

