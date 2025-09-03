HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

India kills us with tariffs: Trump

Wed, 03 September 2025
Share:
17:58
image
India kills the US with tariffs and the country has now offered "no tariffs' to America, President Donald Trump has said, amid New Delhi's escalating tensions with Washington over his administration's policies on trade and tariff. 

"They have tariffs against us. China, which kills us with tariffs. India kills us with tariffs. Brazil kills us" with tariffs, Trump said in an interview with The Scott Jennings Radio Show on Tuesday. 

Trump added that he understands tariffs better than other countries. 

"I understood tariffs better than any human being in the world. And now with my tariffs, they were all dropping them. India was the most highly tariffed nation... And you know what, they've offered me no tariffs in India anymore. No tariffs," Trump said. 

"If I didn't have tariffs, they would never make that offer. They would never make that offer. So you have to have tariffs. We're going to be economically strong," he added. 

With a federal appeals court ruling that most of Trump's tariffs imposed on countries around the world are illegal, Trump said that the court case is sponsored by other nations because 'they're taking advantage of us.' -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 2 Telangana students killed, 5 hurt in UK road mishap
LIVE! 2 Telangana students killed, 5 hurt in UK road mishap

'Families surviving on biscuits': Delhi reels as Yamuna floods
'Families surviving on biscuits': Delhi reels as Yamuna floods

Rising Yamuna River levels flood low-lying areas of Delhi, displacing residents and disrupting businesses. Families struggle with loss of homes and livelihoods.

China displays new missiles, weapons as Xi hosts Putin, Kim
China displays new missiles, weapons as Xi hosts Putin, Kim

China showcased its latest military hardware, including hypersonic and ballistic missiles, during a parade commemorating the 80th anniversary of its victory against Japanese aggression in World War II. President Xi Jinping called for...

BSF trains 'drone commandos, drone warriors'
BSF trains 'drone commandos, drone warriors'

The Border Security Force (BSF) is training specialized 'drone commandos' and 'drone warriors' for modern warfare, with plans to deploy them in missions like Operation Sindoor. A 'School of Drone Warfare' has been inaugurated to provide...

China: 'Don't Expect Immediate Results'
China: 'Don't Expect Immediate Results'

'If China shows greater concerns for Indian interests, ties could improve. Otherwise, the thaw could be short-lived.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV