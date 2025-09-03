HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India asks Germany to send back baby Ariha

Wed, 03 September 2025
22:18
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
India on Wednesday called upon Germany to ensure early return of Indian baby girl Ariha Shah who has been living in a foster care in Berlin for nearly four years.

The issue was raised by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during talks with his German counterpart Johann Wadephul.

"I raised the issue of Ariha Shah, an Indian child who has been in foster care of German authorities for some time. I underlined to the Minister that it is essential that her cultural rights are ensured and she grows up in Indian surroundings," Jaishankar said at a joint media briefing with Wadephul.

"This matter needs to be resolved without further delay, and I think we have had some discussions today on that subject," he said.

The German authorities had taken custody of Ariha Shah on September 23, 2021, when she was seven months old, alleging that the parents harassed her. -- PTI

