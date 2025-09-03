IMD predicts heavy rains in Delhi, issues red alert

15:36

The weather department has warned of heavy showers lashing several parts of the national capital, where skies remained overcast in the afternoon, and many areas received intermittent rains.





The city recorded a minimum temperature of 22.8 degrees Celsius, 2.8 degrees below normal. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 97 per cent.





Its primary weather station at Safdarjung reported 19.8 mm of rain in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am. Palam recorded 9.1 mm, Lodhi Road 11.4 mm, Ridge 28.2 mm, and Ayanagar 5.7 mm of rainfall.





The central, east, northeast, Shahdara, south and southeast Delhi are under a red alert for showers, according to the IMD.





On the other hand, New Delhi, north, northwest, southwest and west Delhi, as well as Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurugram in the National Capital Region have been placed under an orange alert.





In an update on X, the weather department said, "Thunderstorm and lightning with heavy rain is very likely over parts of southeast Delhi, east Delhi, Shahdara, central Delhi, northeast Delhi, south Delhi, New Delhi, southwest Delhi, west Delhi, northwest Delhi and north Delhi."





"Thunderstorm and lightning with moderate rain is very likely over parts of southeast Delhi, Shahdara, south Delhi, New Delhi, southwest Delhi, west Delhi, northwest Delhi and north Delhi. Light rain and light thunderstorm with lightning is very likely over parts of south Delhi," it added.





The air quality was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 52.





According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. -- PTI