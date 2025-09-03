HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

IMD predicts heavy rains in Delhi, issues red alert

Wed, 03 September 2025
Share:
15:36
image
The weather department has warned of heavy showers lashing several parts of the national capital, where skies remained overcast in the afternoon, and many areas received intermittent rains.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 22.8 degrees Celsius, 2.8 degrees below normal. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 97 per cent.

Its primary weather station at Safdarjung reported 19.8 mm of rain in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am. Palam recorded 9.1 mm, Lodhi Road 11.4 mm, Ridge 28.2 mm, and Ayanagar 5.7 mm of rainfall.

The central, east, northeast, Shahdara, south and southeast Delhi are under a red alert for showers, according to the IMD.

On the other hand, New Delhi, north, northwest, southwest and west Delhi, as well as Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurugram in the National Capital Region have been placed under an orange alert.

In an update on X, the weather department said, "Thunderstorm and lightning with heavy rain is very likely over parts of southeast Delhi, east Delhi, Shahdara, central Delhi, northeast Delhi, south Delhi, New Delhi, southwest Delhi, west Delhi, northwest Delhi and north Delhi."

"Thunderstorm and lightning with moderate rain is very likely over parts of southeast Delhi, Shahdara, south Delhi, New Delhi, southwest Delhi, west Delhi, northwest Delhi and north Delhi. Light rain and light thunderstorm with lightning is very likely over parts of south Delhi," it added.

The air quality was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 52.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! HP rain fury: Landslide toll rises to 7; schools shut
LIVE! HP rain fury: Landslide toll rises to 7; schools shut

China displays new missiles, weapons as Xi hosts Putin, Kim
China displays new missiles, weapons as Xi hosts Putin, Kim

China showcased its latest military hardware, including hypersonic and ballistic missiles, during a parade commemorating the 80th anniversary of its victory against Japanese aggression in World War II. President Xi Jinping called for...

'US should bring India tariffs to zero and apologise'
'US should bring India tariffs to zero and apologise'

'India has the deciding vote in the 21st century...India is a significant player in the 21st century and is poised to become even more powerful.'

Modi And The Art Of Practising External Affairs
Modi And The Art Of Practising External Affairs

'Personalities are temporary, policies provide for stability.''With the former, when personalities change so does the nature of the relationship.''Policies and structures, on the other hand, are idiot-proof, as well as...

Class 9 student crashes SUV into tree; 1 dead, 3 injured
Class 9 student crashes SUV into tree; 1 dead, 3 injured

A minor was killed and two others were injured in Simdega, Jharkhand, when a car driven by a minor crashed into a tree. Police are investigating the incident and holding parents accountable.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV