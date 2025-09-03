HP rain fury: Landslide toll rises to 7; roads, schools shut

15:57

Fresh devastation due to rain was witnessed in Himachal Pradesh where rescue personnel recovered four more bodies from the debris of a landslide in Mandi district while two persons, including an NDRF jawan, were feared dead as two houses collapsed in Kullu district, officials said on Wednesday.

In view of the inclement weather, all government and private colleges and schools will remain closed in the state till September 7, an order stated.

Officials said four more bodies of those hit by the landslide near BBMB colony of Sundernagar area on Tuesday evening were recovered, taking the death toll to seven.





Amar Negi, Sub-divisional Magistrate Sundernagar, said that out of the seven, five were part of the same family.

The SDM added three of the deceased have been identified as Surinder Kaur, her son Gurpreet Singh and Prakash Sharma, while details of others are awaited.

In a similar incident in the Akhada Bazaar area of Kullu district, two, including an NDRF jawan, are feared dead as two houses collapsed following a landslide late on Tuesday night, officials said.

They have been identified as NDRF jawan Narinder (37) and a Kashmiri youth, Waqar Ahmad (24). Rescue operations are underway, they added.

Reports continued to pour in of more devastation as five trucks parked on the roadside at Wangtu in Kinnaur district were damaged due to falling rocks from the hill, while residents of 15 houses were evacuated in Kunduni village in Jogindernagar in Mandi after a landslip posed a threat.

Residents had a narrow escape when debris from a mountain fell on a house in Chauhra village in Kandaghat in Solan district on Tuesday night, officials said.

The back wall of a primary school in the Jamli area in Bilaspur district has collapsed and water entered the building, following heavy rainfall in the past four days, officials said.

Rakesh Kanwar, Secretary Education, said teachers and administrative staff will also be exempted from attending colleges and schools, However, heads of institutions shall ensure that classes are conducted through online mode, whenever possible, he said.

Due to prevalent inclement weather conditions, there is high possibility of recurrence of such incidents at several locations in the entire state and therefore it has been decided to close schools to ensure security and safety of students and staff, the order added.

The heads of educational institutions should remain vigilant during this period to ensure safety and security of the infrastructure and movable assets and ensure safekeep of the movable assets and school record, the order further said.

Road travel was disrupted in the state with 1,162 roads blocked. While 289 were blocked in Mandi, 234 in Shimla, 205 in Kullu and 137 in Sirmaur district, among others, while details from Chamba district are awaited, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said. -- PTI