HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

GST cut on life-saving drugs, farm equipment and cement

Wed, 03 September 2025
Share:
22:38
image
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced a sharp reduction in GST rates on several essential goods after the 56th Council meeting. 

She said GST on 33 life-saving drugs and medicines has been cut from 12 percent to zero, while three medicines used for cancer, rare and chronic diseases will now move from 5 percent to zero. 

Several other drugs have also been reduced to 5 percent. 

Agricultural goods such as tractors, cultivation and harvesting machines, balers, and composting machines will see a rate cut from 12 percent to 5 percent. 

The same reduction applies to 12 specified bio-pesticides, natural menthol, handicrafts, marble, granite blocks, and intermediate leather goods. 

GST on cement has been brought down from 28 percent to 18 percent, while spectacles and goggles for correcting vision will now be taxed at 5 percent instead of 28 percent, she said. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! GST Council cuts rates on daily-use items, food products
LIVE! GST Council cuts rates on daily-use items, food products

2-tier GST slab gets nod; to be applicable from Sep 22
2-tier GST slab gets nod; to be applicable from Sep 22

The GST Council on Wednesday approved a two-tier rate structure of 5 and 18 per cent, which will be implemented from September 22.

Will Kavitha float party against father KCR post BRS exit?
Will Kavitha float party against father KCR post BRS exit?

K Kavitha's suspension from BRS and subsequent departure have drawn comparisons to YS Sharmila's revolt against her brother, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The article explores the circumstances surrounding Kavitha's exit and its potential impact...

Sheena Bora was alive after murder? Witness claims....
Sheena Bora was alive after murder? Witness claims....

Key witness Vidhie Mukerjea testified in the Sheena Bora murder trial, claiming that Bora was alive after her alleged murder and identifying her voice in a recording.

Panel formed to review Puri Jagannath Temple security
Panel formed to review Puri Jagannath Temple security

The Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee (SJTMC) has formed a sub-committee, headed by former Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Girish Chandra Murmu, to suggest measures to ensure full protection of the temple in light of recent...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV