GST Council cuts rates on daily-use items, food products

She said there is "a complete reduction' on items used by the common man and middle class."





GST on hair oil, soaps, shampoos, toothbrushes, toothpaste, bicycles, and kitchenware has been brought down to 5 percent.





Ultra-high temperature milk, chena, paneer, and all varieties of Indian breads such as roti and paratha will now attract zero GST.





Food products like namkeen, bhujia, sauces, pasta, noodles, chocolates, coffee, preserved meat, cornflakes, butter, and ghee will now be taxed at 5 per cent instead of 12 or 18 percent.





Rates on air-conditioners, dishwashers, televisions above 32 inches, small cars, and motorcycles up to 350 cc have been reduced from 28 per cent to 18 per cent. -- ANI

After the 56th GST Council meeting, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a major reduction in tax rates on goods of daily use.