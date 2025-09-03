HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
GST Council clears two-tier rate structure, effective Sep 22

Wed, 03 September 2025
22:14
The GST Council on Wednesday approved a two-tier rate structure of 5 and 18 per cent, which will be implemented from September 22. 

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said that all states were on board for the rate rationalisation, and it was a consensus-based decision. West Bengal finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said the total loss due to GST rate rationalisation would be Rs 47,700 crore. 

Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Khanna said no decision has been taken on the tax incidence on demerit goods, and imposing a levy over and above the 40 per cent would be decided later. 

The marathon 56th meeting of the GST Council lasted for 10.5 hours, in which the Centre and states thrashed out key tax proposals. -- PTI

