Four airport staff arrested for gold theft at Mangaluru

Wed, 03 September 2025
Four baggage handling staff at Mangaluru International Airport were arrested on charges of stealing gold jewellery from a passenger's trolley bag, the police said on Wednesday. 

According to Bajpe police, the staff were employed in loading and unloading luggage when the theft occurred. 

The case came to light on August 30 when Rajeshwari Padmashali, wife of CRPF personnel Harikesh, arrived in Mangaluru from Bengaluru on an Air India Express flight at 9.30 am. 

She was travelling to attend a relative's wedding. 

After collecting her baggage at the terminal, she noticed the lock on her trolley bag was broken. 

On checking, she found a gold chain weighing 56 grams, valued at around Rs 4.5 lakh, missing. She immediately lodged a complaint with Bajpe police, a senior police officer said. 

Based on her complaint, police registered a case and arrested four airport loading staff and further investigation is underway, he said. -- PTI

