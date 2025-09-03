HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Espionage case: Court extends YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra's judicial custody till Sep 10

Wed, 03 September 2025
A court in Hisar on Tuesday extended till September 10 the judicial custody of YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra who was arrested in May on suspicion of espionage.

Her lawyer Kumar Mukesh said that Malhotra was produced before Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Sunil Kumar through video conferencing and the court sent her to judicial custody till September 10.

Earlier, on August 25, her judicial custody had been extended till September 2.

Malhotra, who hails from Hisar and ran a YouTube channel 'Travel with JO', was arrested by the Hisar Police on May 16.

On giving a copy of the chargesheet to Malhotra, her lawyer Mukesh had on the previous date of hearing said the police filed an application in the court, saying a certain portion of the document should not be given to her, calling it confidential and sensitive.

The police had filed a 2,500-page chargesheet in the case.

Mukesh had filed a petition seeking her release on default bail, claiming that a complete challan has not been presented by the police within the stipulated 90-day period and the investigation in the case is not complete.

Malhotra was arrested at the New Aggarsain Extension and booked under provisions of the Official Secrets Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

On June 9, a court rejected her regular bail plea. -- PTI

