Delhi flood: Cremations halted at Nigambodh Ghat

19:50

A view of overflowing Yamuna river in Delhi.





The facility stopped conducting cremations approximately two hours ago, and only the rituals which began earlier in the morning are being completed, an MCD official said. Located along the Ring Road behind the Red Fort, Nigambodh Ghat, with a capacity of 42 cremation platforms, is the city's oldest, largest, and busiest cremation ground.





On average, it handles 55 to 60 cremations daily. The rising water level has disrupted the arrangements.





"Until about two hours ago, only rainwater entered the premises. A wall approximately seven to eight feet high was damaged from the top, with about two feet collapsing, allowing the Yamuna water to enter," a management official present at the ghat said.





He added that the ghat was operational till 2.30 pm and no further cremations were conducted after that.





"Anyone looking to use the services of the crematorium now will be requested to go to another cremation ground," he mentioned.





Earlier in the day, only rainwater was present in the ghat's premises, but after 2.30 pm, floodwater from the Yamuna began entering the crematorium. -- PTI

