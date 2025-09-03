HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Delhi flood: Cremations halted at Nigambodh Ghat

Wed, 03 September 2025
Share:
19:50
A view of overflowing Yamuna river in Delhi.
A view of overflowing Yamuna river in Delhi.
Cremations at Nigambodh Ghat, Delhi's largest cremation ground, have been suspended after Yamuna floodwater entered the premises, officials said on Wednesday. 

The facility stopped conducting cremations approximately two hours ago, and only the rituals which began earlier in the morning are being completed, an MCD official said. Located along the Ring Road behind the Red Fort, Nigambodh Ghat, with a capacity of 42 cremation platforms, is the city's oldest, largest, and busiest cremation ground. 

On average, it handles 55 to 60 cremations daily. The rising water level has disrupted the arrangements. 

"Until about two hours ago, only rainwater entered the premises. A wall approximately seven to eight feet high was damaged from the top, with about two feet collapsing, allowing the Yamuna water to enter," a management official present at the ghat said. 

He added that the ghat was operational till 2.30 pm and no further cremations were conducted after that. 

"Anyone looking to use the services of the crematorium now will be requested to go to another cremation ground," he mentioned. 

Earlier in the day, only rainwater was present in the ghat's premises, but after 2.30 pm, floodwater from the Yamuna began entering the crematorium. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi flood: Cremations halted at Nigambodh Ghat
LIVE! Delhi flood: Cremations halted at Nigambodh Ghat

Bhujbal to challenge Maha order on Kunbi certificates
Bhujbal to challenge Maha order on Kunbi certificates

NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal to challenge Maharashtra government's order expediting Kunbi caste certificates for Marathas, citing concerns from OBC leaders and seeking legal opinion on the government's authority to change people's caste.

'US should bring India tariffs to zero and apologise'
'US should bring India tariffs to zero and apologise'

'India has the deciding vote in the 21st century...India is a significant player in the 21st century and is poised to become even more powerful.'

India once 'killed' US with tariffs, now offers none: Trump
India once 'killed' US with tariffs, now offers none: Trump

"I understood tariffs better than any human being in the world. And now with my tariffs, they were all dropping them. India was the most highly tariffed nation... And you know what, they've offered me no tariffs in India anymore. No...

Snubbed 3 Yrs, Bhuvneshwar Breaks Silence
Snubbed 3 Yrs, Bhuvneshwar Breaks Silence

'No matter how well you perform, sometimes luck doesn't favour you.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV