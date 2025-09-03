Delhi CM resumes Jan Sunwai amid tight security after attack

12:35

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta resumed her public hearing programme at her camp office amid tight security arrangements on Wednesday morning, a fortnight after she was attacked during the Jan Sunwai programme.

People from different parts of the city raised their grievances and sought help from the chief minister during the programme, which began at 8 am.

Gupta was seated on a chair while people came up before her one by one, submitting their applications and interacting with her through a microphone set up for the purpose.

Police personnel, including female security staff, formed an inner ring around the chief minister as she conducted the Jan Sunwai.

Proper security arrangements -- including policemen frisking participants with metal detectors and monitoring the proceedings through CCTV cameras -- were put in place to prevent any incident.

Gupta was attacked by a man from Rajkot (Gujarat) during a Jan Sunwai on August 20 at her camp office, the Mukhya Mantri Jan Sewa Sadan on Raj Niwas Marg.

The chief minister had also announced that Jan Sunwai programmes would be held in all the 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi. -- PTI