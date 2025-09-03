BSE Sensex top gainers today

17:34





After oscillating between highs and lows, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 409.83 points or 0.51 percent to settle at 80,567.71.





During the day, the benchmark hit a high of 80,671.28 and a low of 80,004.60, gyrating 666.68 points.





The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 135.45 points or 0.55 percent to 24,715.05.





The GST Council is meeting in New Delhi for two days to discuss the proposed pruning of tax rates to 5 percent and 18 percent.





Among Sensex firms, Tata Steel jumped the most by 5.90 percent.





Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, ITC, Eternal, State Bank of India, and Trent were among the other gainers.

