Bhujbal to challenge Maha order on Kunbi certificates

Wed, 03 September 2025
18:51
NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Wednesday said he would move the court against the GR or order issued by the state government for expediting the grant of Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Marathas. 

Indicating his displeasure about the Government Resolution (GR) issued amid Maratha leader Manoj Jarange's hunger strike, Bhujbal, a prominent leader from the Other Backward Classes, did not attend a cabinet meeting earlier in the day. 

"OBC leaders have doubts about the GR....as to who won after Jarange's agitation. We are seeking legal opinion on whether the government is authorized to change people's caste," the veteran leader told reporters. 

When asked if he himself would approach the court against the GR, Bhujbal replied in the affirmative. 

He also skipped a meeting of party leaders called by Nationalist Congress President and deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. 

Meanwhile, deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will talk to Bhujbal and explain the facts to him. 

Bhujbal will be placated after knowing the facts, he added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Now, OBC activist threatens protests over Maratha quota
Now, OBC activist threatens protests over Maratha quota

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced forming a committee to issue Kunbi caste certificates to Maratha community members with historical evidence of their Kunbi heritage, a social group classified as an OBC in the state.

Two students from Telangana killed in UK car crash
Two students from Telangana killed in UK car crash

Two students from Telangana were killed and five others seriously injured in a two-car collision in Essex, England. Police have arrested two men on suspicion of dangerous driving.

Pakistan women's captain wants to be like Dhoni
Pakistan women's captain wants to be like Dhoni

Pakistan women's cricket team captain Fatima Sana draws inspiration from India's World Cup-winning skipper MS Dhoni

'KTR didn't back me': K Kavitha quits BRS, MLC post
'KTR didn't back me': K Kavitha quits BRS, MLC post

Kavitha, daughter of party founder and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), also announced quitting as Member of the Legislative Council and indicated there was 'pressure' on her father to act against her.

