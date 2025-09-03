HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Amfi Moots New MF-Based Retirement Savings Vehicle

Wed, 03 September 2025
10:38
image
The Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) has proposed the idea of a Mutual Fund-Voluntary Retirement Account (MF-VRA), a savings product for employees modelled on the US retirement plan.

The proposal, outlined in a white paper jointly prepared by Crisil Intelligence and Amfi, is based on the US 401(k) plan. It seeks to provide individuals with a voluntary, employer-linked retirement product managed by mutual funds, offering features such as tax incentives, portability, and lifecycle-based investment options.

Amfi has called upon key stakeholders including the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the Central Board of Direct Taxes and the ministry of labour and finance to bring in regulatory changes. According to the proposal, MF-VRA can provide employers with the option to co-contribute with the employee.

The dedicated retirement lifecycle funds managed by fund houses would rebalance as investors age.

Withdrawals would be restricted until retirement, barring hardship exceptions, to ensure long-term corpus preservation, the association said.

"The mutual fund industry, with its transparent and well-regulated framework, offers a 'sahi choice' for building a robust retirement corpus through systematic, long-term investing. In doing so, these investments safeguard personal independence, while channelling savings into productive capital, which fuels India's growth," said Amfi Chairman Navneet Munot.

With MF assets crossing Rs 75 trillion, the industry believes it is well-positioned to channel household savings into long-term retirement security.

-- Abhishek Kumar, Business Standard

