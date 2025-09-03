HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Air India Express flight from Tiruchirappalli delayed due to technical snag

Wed, 03 September 2025
20:53
An Air India Express flight from Tiruchirappalli was delayed on Wednesday after it developed a technical issue.

An alternative aircraft was later arranged, and the flight departed for its destination.

"One of our flights from Tiruchirappalli could not operate due to a technical issue. An alternative aircraft was arranged, and the flight has since departed," an Air India Express spokesperson said.

"Guests have been provided with meals and offered the choice of a full refund on cancellation or complimentary rescheduling. We regret the inconvenience," the spokesperson added.

On September 2, the Delhi-Indore Air India flight had returned to Delhi shortly after take-off.

"Flight AI2913, operating from Delhi to Indore on 31 August, had air-returned to Delhi shortly after take-off, as the cockpit crew had received a fire indication for the right engine. Following standard procedure, the cockpit crew had shut down the engine and returned to Delhi, where the flight landed safely," Air India spokesperson said in a statement.

"The crew had initially made a MAYDAY call to the air traffic control, but later downgraded it to PAN-PAN to indicate urgency rather than an emergency. We confirm that the flight had not made an emergency landing at Delhi. At Air India, the safety of passengers and crew was our top priority," the spokesperson added. -- ANI

