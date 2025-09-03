HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

6,000 gelatin sticks, 2,200 detonators seized in Nashik; 7 held

Wed, 03 September 2025
Share:
00:13
File image
File image
The police have seized more than 6,000 gelatin sticks and 2,200 electric detonators found stored without permission at a village in Nashik district of Maharashtra, and arrested seven persons in this connection, officials said on Tuesday. 

The seizure was made following a raid conducted at Sarul Shivar village in Wadivarhe police station limits on Monday, they said. 

"Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided the area on September 1 and recovered 49 boxes containing 6,125 gelatin sticks, 2,200 electric detonators and 150 meter DF Wire, collectively worth Rs 95,750," an official said. 

The gelatin sticks with ammonium nitrate and detonators were found stored in a careless manner in houses and tin-sheds behind the houses of the accused, he said. 

Of the seven accused, Gorakh Bajirao Dhage (34), Vikas Navle, Omkar Kailas Navle (23), Gaurav Mohan Navle (32), Deepak Dashrath Kshirsagar (32), were found possessing the gelatin sticks, detonators and DF wires and storing these things without a licence, despite knowing that it may lead to a blast and danger to life, the police said. 

Amit Ajmera and a person named Kothavade were two other accused, they said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 6,000 gelatin sticks, 2,200 detonators seized in Nashik; 7 held
LIVE! 6,000 gelatin sticks, 2,200 detonators seized in Nashik; 7 held

3 J-K men with Jaish links held for Mohali driver's murder
3 J-K men with Jaish links held for Mohali driver's murder

Punjab Police arrested three men from Jammu and Kashmir, uncovering a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) linked terror module in connection with the murder of a cab driver. The accused confessed to the crime and the victim's body and the weapon used...

Pak respects Russia's ties with India, but....: PM Sharif
Pak respects Russia's ties with India, but....: PM Sharif

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that his country respects Russia's relations with India, as he called for strengthening Islamabad's ties with Moscow during his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing.

Every child has right to affection of both parents: SC
Every child has right to affection of both parents: SC

The Supreme Court of India has affirmed a child's right to the affection of both parents, even when they live apart or in different countries. The court ordered video interaction between a father and his son living in Ireland,...

What was her fault?: PM breaks silence on 'abuses' at mother
What was her fault?: PM breaks silence on 'abuses' at mother

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his pain over the abuse directed at his mother during a Congress rally in Bihar, stating that the people of Bihar will not forgive the RJD and Congress for their actions.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV