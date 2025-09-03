6,000 gelatin sticks, 2,200 detonators seized in Nashik; 7 held

00:13

The seizure was made following a raid conducted at Sarul Shivar village in Wadivarhe police station limits on Monday, they said.





"Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided the area on September 1 and recovered 49 boxes containing 6,125 gelatin sticks, 2,200 electric detonators and 150 meter DF Wire, collectively worth Rs 95,750," an official said.





The gelatin sticks with ammonium nitrate and detonators were found stored in a careless manner in houses and tin-sheds behind the houses of the accused, he said.





Of the seven accused, Gorakh Bajirao Dhage (34), Vikas Navle, Omkar Kailas Navle (23), Gaurav Mohan Navle (32), Deepak Dashrath Kshirsagar (32), were found possessing the gelatin sticks, detonators and DF wires and storing these things without a licence, despite knowing that it may lead to a blast and danger to life, the police said.





Amit Ajmera and a person named Kothavade were two other accused, they said. -- PTI

