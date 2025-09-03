40 people trapped in flooded village in Jammu

10:55

A swollen Tawi river





The heavy rains led to increase in the water level in rivers, streams and rivulets which are flowing close or above danger mark, while major roads, including all-weather Srinagar-Jammu national highway, remained closed for the second day owing to multiple landslides and landslips between Udhampur and Banihal, the officials said.





They said a mother-daughter duo was killed when their 'kacha' house collapsed due to rains in Kangri village of Sunderbani in Rajouri district early Wednesday. Bodies of the deceased were recovered from the debris and shifted to hospital for postmortem.





At least 40 persons were trapped in Garkhal village of Akhnoor due to overflowing of river Chenab which was flowing four feet above the evacuation level of 42 feet this morning, the officials said, adding State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police teams have been rushed to the village for shifting them to safety.





At 8 am, the water level at Tawi in Jammu was recorded at 15 feet, which is one feet flow danger mark, the officials said. They said the fourth Tawi bridge near Bhagwati Nagar in the city was closed for vehicular traffic late Tuesday evening as a precautionary measure.





The bridge suffered damages in the August 26 record rainfall and the connectivity was restored by the army which constructed a bailey bridge on August 29. Issuing a fresh weather forecast at 8.50 pm on Tuesday, a spokesman of the Meteorological department predicted a spell of heavy to very heavy rain at many places over Jammu, Kathua, Reasi, Doda, Udhampur, Rajouri and Ramban district during the next 14-16 hours.





He also predicted moderate to heavy rain or brief intense showers at many places of Pir Panjal range and south Kashmir with heavy rain over Kishtwar, Poonch, Anantnag, Shopian and Kulgam during next 14-16 hours. -- PTI

