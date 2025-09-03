20 Naxalites surrender in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

13:58

As many as 20 Naxalites, 11 of them carrying a collective bounty of Rs 33 lakh, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Wednesday, police said.

Out of the 20 Naxalites, nine are women, including a hardcore cadre of the Peoples' Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) battalion no.1, which was considered as the strongest military formation of Maoists, an official said.

They turned themselves in before senior police and CRPF officials here citing disappointment with "hollow" Maoist ideology, atrocities committed by cadres on innocent tribals and growing internal differences within the banned outfit, Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan said.

Those who surrendered were also impressed by the 'Niyad Nellanar' (your good village) scheme of the state government, aimed at facilitating development works in remote villages and the new surrender and rehabilitation policy, he said.

Sharmila alias Uika Bhime (25), member of the PLGA battalion no.1 of Maoists, and Tati Kosi alias Parmila (20), member under west Bastar division of Maoists, carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh each, the official said.

Another cadre Muchaki Hidma (54), an area committee member, carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh. Four other cadres carried a bounty of Rs 4 lakh each and as many other carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh each, he said.

All Naxalites who surrendered were provided an assistance of Rs 50,000 each and will be further rehabilitated as per the government's policy, he added.

Chavan appealed to all those associated with the outlawed Maoist organisation to give up violence, assuring them security and a respectable life.

They will be provided education, employment, a self-reliant life and facilities under the rehabilitation plan, he said.





"Give up arms and embrace happiness of the society and family. Your step today will create a new path for the coming generations," the SP added. -- PTI