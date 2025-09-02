HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Youth electrocuted on waterlogged road in Gurugram

Tue, 02 September 2025
21:47
A 19-year-old youth died after he touched an iron grille, which had current running through it, while crossing a waterlogged road here, police said on Tuesday. 

The incident occurred in the Mahaveerpura colony under the Sector 5 police station area on Monday night. 

The deceased was identified as Shilu Prajapati, a native of Tajpura village in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district. 

He lived in a rented accommodation in Mahaveerpura colony and worked as a helper at a nearby tea stall, the police said. 

On his way home on Monday night, Prajapati was walking on the roadside to avoid waterlogging. 

He suffered an electric shock when his hand touched an iron grille. 

He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, they said. 

A bulb holder was hanging near the grille and as a result, electric current was flowing through the metal structure, they added. 

The police said the body was handed over to Prajapati's relatives on Tuesday after post-mortem. -- PTI

