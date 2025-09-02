HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Yamuna crosses danger mark in Delhi, water level likely to rise further

Tue, 02 September 2025
Share:
09:04
File pic
File pic
The water level of the Yamuna river rose to 205.80 metres at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge Tuesday morning, crossing the danger mark of 205.33 metres, an official said. The rise poses a threat of flood in low lying areas of the city. On Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the government is fully prepared to handle the situation. 

According to officials, the river was flowing at Old Yamuna Bridge at 205.68 metres -- well above the danger mark 205.33 metres -- at 6 am. It received a discharge of 1.76 lakh cusecs from Hathni Kund Barrage, 69,210 cusec from Wazirabad Barrage, and 73,619 from Okhla Barrage, they said.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Shame! Modi got in bed with authoritarians: US
LIVE! Shame! Modi got in bed with authoritarians: US

Bombay HC Order: Will Jarange Patil Vacate Mumbai?
Bombay HC Order: Will Jarange Patil Vacate Mumbai?

'Given that his health is failing him, the government might, in a day or two, admit him to hospital.'

'Trump Has Shredded Decades Of Efforts'
'Trump Has Shredded Decades Of Efforts'

'The longer India hangs out to dry, the worse the New Delhi-Washington relationship gets.'

States Seek Centre's Help To Deal With Trump's Tariffs
States Seek Centre's Help To Deal With Trump's Tariffs

State governments have requested the Centre for export incentives, lifting of import duty in the case of cotton for the textile sector and GST exemptions.

Modi's first Manipur visit since violence likely on Sep 13
Modi's first Manipur visit since violence likely on Sep 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Mizoram and Manipur on September 13. He will inaugurate the new Bairabi-Sairang railway in Mizoram and may visit Manipur for the first time since the ethnic violence broke out.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV