Yamuna crosses danger mark in Delhi, poses flood threat

Tue, 02 September 2025
08:41
The water level of the Yamuna river rose to 205.75 metres at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge on Tuesday morning, crossing the danger mark of 205.33 metres, an official said.
   
The rising water level in the river is posing threat of flooding in low lying areas of the city. On Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta assured that the government is fully prepared to handle the situation.
 
According to officials, the river was flowing at Old Yamuna Bridge at 205.68 meters -- well above the danger mark 205.33 metres -- at 6 am. 
 
It received a discharge of 2.07 lakh cusec from Hathni Kund Barrage, 67,260 cusec from Wazirabad Barrage, and 61,958 from Okhla Barrage, they said.
 
The level rose further to 205.75 meters at 7 am with more discharges from the three barrages.
 
With the record release of water from Haryana raising the threat of flooding in Delhi, authorities are on high alert.
 
The authorities have advised people living in the Yamuna floodplains to relocate to safe locations as the water level of the river rose steadily, and is predicted to reach the evacuation mark of 206 metres by this evening. -- PTI

