HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Will leave Azad Maidan by 9 pm today if...: Jarange

Tue, 02 September 2025
Share:
16:40
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange in Mumbai. Pic: Sahil Salvi
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange in Mumbai. Pic: Sahil Salvi
Maratha quota protesters celebrate at Azad Maidan as Manoj Jarange announces victory after 5-day fast. "Will leave Mumbai by 9 pm today if Maharashtra govt issues GRs (government resolution) on Maratha quota demands, says Manoj Jarange. "We have won," Jarange tells Maratha quota stir protesters in the presence of ministers. 

On the Maratha Reservation agitation, Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule says, "Mumbai is a fast-paced city, so keeping in mind that people should not face inconvenience and law and order should not be disturbed, whatever directions have been given, I believe action is being taken accordingly. From the beginning, the BJP's stand has been that the Maratha community should get reservations, and to make that possible, the Devendra Fadnavis government made serious efforts. As you all know, through EWS, a 10% reservation was also given... The Devendra Fadnavis government did everything possible to deliver justice to the Maratha community and to strengthen them. The Maratha community has been most empowered under the leadership of PM Modi, during the tenure of CM Fadnavis and CM Eknath Shinde government."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Will leave Azad Maidan by 9 pm today if...: Jarange
LIVE! Will leave Azad Maidan by 9 pm today if...: Jarange

HC grants Jarange time till Wednesday to leave Azad Maidan
HC grants Jarange time till Wednesday to leave Azad Maidan

The Bombay High Court has directed activist Manoj Jarange and his supporters, who are staging an agitation demanding reservation for the Maratha community, to vacate Azad Maidan in Mumbai by 3 pm or face action.

K Kavitha suspended from BRS by father KCR
K Kavitha suspended from BRS by father KCR

The BRS party has suspended MLC K Kavitha due to her alleged involvement in anti-party activities, as announced by party officials.

What was her fault?: PM breaks silence on 'abuses' at mother
What was her fault?: PM breaks silence on 'abuses' at mother

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his pain over the abuse directed at his mother during a Congress rally in Bihar, stating that the people of Bihar will not forgive the RJD and Congress for their actions.

Team India sponsorship: BCCI bars gaming, crypto firms
Team India sponsorship: BCCI bars gaming, crypto firms

The BCCI invited bids for the Indian cricket team's title sponsorship rights after fantasy sports giants Dream11's pullout.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV