Will leave Azad Maidan by 9 pm today if...: Jarange

16:40

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange in Mumbai. Pic: Sahil Salvi





On the Maratha Reservation agitation, Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule says, "Mumbai is a fast-paced city, so keeping in mind that people should not face inconvenience and law and order should not be disturbed, whatever directions have been given, I believe action is being taken accordingly. From the beginning, the BJP's stand has been that the Maratha community should get reservations, and to make that possible, the Devendra Fadnavis government made serious efforts. As you all know, through EWS, a 10% reservation was also given... The Devendra Fadnavis government did everything possible to deliver justice to the Maratha community and to strengthen them. The Maratha community has been most empowered under the leadership of PM Modi, during the tenure of CM Fadnavis and CM Eknath Shinde government."

Maratha quota protesters celebrate at Azad Maidan as Manoj Jarange announces victory after 5-day fast. "Will leave Mumbai by 9 pm today if Maharashtra govt issues GRs (government resolution) on Maratha quota demands, says Manoj Jarange. "We have won," Jarange tells Maratha quota stir protesters in the presence of ministers.