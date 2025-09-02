Who accompanied Dhankar when he moved to farm house?

10:36





Several advocates, mostly from the Akhil Bhartiya Adhivakta Parishad, accompanied Dhankhar to the South Delhi farm house where he will live till he gets a bungalow he is entitled as the vice president.





Dhankhar shifted from his official residence to a private farmhouse owned by INLD leader Abhay Chautala in Chhatarpur area on Monday evening, six weeks after he resigned from his post.





Dhankhar resigned from his post on July 21, the first day of the Monsoon session, citing health reasons, and has stayed away from the public eye since then. He was staying at the Vice President's Enclave near Parliament House till Monday. An election to pick his successor is scheduled to take place on September 9.





In the vice-presidential election, NDA pick C P Radhakrishnan, the governor of Maharashtra, is pitted against opposition nominee B Sudershan Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge. Dhankhar's term as the vice-president was to end on August 10, 2027. -- PTI

