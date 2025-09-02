HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'We have won': Jarange after govt accepts his demands

Tue, 02 September 2025
17:20
Activist Manoj Jarange
Activist Manoj Jarange
Activist Manoj Jarange on Tuesday announced victory after the Maharashtra government's cabinet sub-committee on Maratha quota accepted most of his demands, including giving Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Marathas, on the fifth day of his indefinite fast, triggering celebrations among his supporters in Mumbai. 

"We have won," Jarange told the Maratha quota stir protesters after his meeting with the state government's cabinet sub-committee headed by minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil. 

Vikhe Patil met Jarange in the afternoon with other members of the committee - Shivendrasinh Bhosale, Uday Samant, Manikrao Kokate - at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, the site of the activist's hunger strike, and discussed with him the draft finalised by the committee. 

"We will leave Mumbai by 9 pm today if the Maharashtra government issues GRs (government resolutions) on the Maratha quota demands," Jarange said. 

The sub-committee accepted Jarange's demands to implement the Hyderabad Gazette and said Marathas with Kunbi records will be given caste certificates after conducting a proper inquiry. 

Jarange read out the committee's draft points to his supporters which said that it has accepted implementation of the Hyderabad Gazette and a GR will be issued immediately. -- PTI

