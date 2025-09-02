UPI Transactions Top 20 Billion

09:40





However, in terms of value, transactions were down marginally by 1 per cent to Rs 24.85 trillion during the month versus Rs 25.08 trillion in July, said the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Monday.





As many as 18.4 billion transactions worth Rs 24.04 trillion took place in June.





"The beginning of the festival season and rise in consumption reflect in the growth of UPI volumes over July. The drive and penetration of UPI as the primary digital payment option continue to drive adoption and continuous overall growth,' said Ramakrishnan Ramamurthy, chief delivery and operations officer India, Worldline.





During the month under review, daily transactions increased to 645 million against 628 million in July. In value terms, this came down to Rs 80,177 crore compared to Rs 80,919 crore last month.





-- Shine Jacob, Business Standard

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions soared past 20.01 billion mark with a 3 per cent rise from 19.47 billion registered in July, reflecting increased economic activity some of which can be attributed to the onset of the festival season.