Follow Rediff on:      
'Trump threw away ties with India for family biz with Pak'

Tue, 02 September 2025
11:20
image
Former US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan alleged that US President Donald Trump has "thrown away" ties with India over Pakistan's willingness to do business with Trump's family.

In an interview with MeidasTouch Network's YouTube channel, Sullivan highlighted the importance of India-US relationship, and stressed Trump's move hampers US' allies trust on Washington. 

"US has worked to build a relationship with India, a country that we should be aligned with on technology, talent, economics and so many issues. And align with dealing with strategic threats from China. Now. I think because of Pakistan's willingness to do business with the Trump's family, Trump has thrown away India relationship on side. Germany or Japan will look at that (India) and say that could be us tomorrow. America's friends will think that they can't rely on us in any way." Jake Sullivan told MeidasTouch. 

Sullivan remarks come amid the rising friction between Washington and New Delhi due to the 50 per cent tariffs imposed on Indian goods, which include a 25 per cent penalty for buying Russian oil. Earlier, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed confidence that India and the US will resolve trade friction between them, as he believed that New Delhi's values are much closer to Washington than to China and Russia. -- ANI

