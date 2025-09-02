HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Supporters leave Azad Maidan after Jarange ends fast

Tue, 02 September 2025
20:34
image
Maratha quota protesters dispersed from Azad Maidan on Tuesday, with many thronging the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to catch trains, after activist Manoj Jarange ended his five-day-old hunger strike. 

Earlier, a large number of protesters celebrated outside Azad Maidan and the CSMT square, dancing to the beats of drums, bursting crackers, and raising slogans after Jarange declared victory of their agitation as the Maharashtra government accepted most of his demands, including granting eligible Marathas Kunbi caste certificates, which will make them eligible for reservation benefits available to OBCs. 

Several protesters headed to CSMT to board suburban trains to Navi Mumbai and other locations where their vehicles were parked, while some rushed to catch long-distance trains. 

The situation at the railway station turned a bit chaotic, as protesters crowded the premises during peak hours, when office-goers rush to return home, and security personnel were seen appealing to them to board trains promptly to avoid overcrowding on platforms. 

Talking to PTI, Central Railway's chief public relations officer, Swapnil Nila, said that two special trains were operated from CSMT to Vashi after Jarange hinted at ending his agitation, and two more were scheduled later in the evening to accommodate protesters and regular commuters. -- PTI

