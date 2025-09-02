HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rupee falls 8 paise to hit record low of 88.18 against US dollar

Tue, 02 September 2025
19:45
The rupee declined 8 paise to close at an all-time low of 88.18 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, as Indo-US trade deal uncertainty and weak domestic equity markets pressurised the local unit. 

Forex traders said the rupee is trading near all-time low levels as risks remained skewed to the downside amid uncertainty over US trade tariffs. 

Moreover, persistent foreign fund outflows or dollar strength could drive further weakness, they added. 

On Monday, the rupee revisited its all-time intra-day low of 88.33 against the American currency. 

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened weak at 88.14 against the US dollar, then lost further ground to an intraday low of 88.20. 

The rupee finally settled for the day at 88.18 (provisional) against the US dollar, down 8 paise from its previous close.

