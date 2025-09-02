Roads, ground 95% empty: Jarange's lawyer on police notice

13:09

Speaking to reporters, Gaikwad said, "The notice states that a few rules have been violated. We are going to present before the Court whether there has indeed been a violation. He was a little unwell yesterday and the day before. We came here today to know his side. People are cooperating with him. The roads and ground are 95% empty..."





After Mumbai Police denied permission to continue the agitation, Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil, who has been on a hunger strike for the last 5 days, said on Tuesday that even if he dies, he will not leave the protest site Azad Maidan.





As the state government has been directed to take steps to further stop the protestors from entering Mumbai in future, the Maratha activist warned the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, stating, "My request to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is that you will not be able to withstand the public outcry that is coming on Monday. Even if I die, I will not rise from this free ground. Even if I die, you keep silent."





Mumbai Police has denied permission to continue the Maratha agitation and ordered the protestors to vacate Azad Maidan premises, citing violation of the terms and conditions laid out by the Bombay High Court and police to hold the protest.Jarange Patil warned that it will be "costly" for the government to evict the protestors from Azad Maidan. He further expressed hope for justice.





He said, "We believe in the God of Justice... We are 100 percent confident that justice will be served. There is no traffic anywhere in Mumbai right now. Our kids have parked their cars in all the parking lots. It will be costly for the government to evict us from Azad Maidan. For the last two years we have been protesting peacefully. Our protest is going on within the law. We hope that the court will give justice in favor of the protest. As soon as the court order came, we have removed the vehicles. Now there is no traffic jam anywhere in Mumbai. We will get 100 percent justice. We are protesting in a democratic way." -- ANI

