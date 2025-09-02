Putin has done the opposite since meeting Trump: US

08:54

United States Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Monday signalled that Washington is considering "all possible options" for the imposition of sanctions against Russia following a surge in its strikes against Ukraine since last week, describing Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions as "despicable".

During an interview with Fox News, Bessent warned that the US administration is re-evaluating its strategy after Russia failed to honour commitments made during recent historic engagements at Anchorage in Alaska and a subsequent phone call with US President Donald Trump.

"I think everything's on the table. President Putin, since the historic meeting in Anchorage, since the phone call, when the European leaders and President Zelensky were at the White House the following Monday, has done the opposite of following through on what he indicated he wanted to do," he said.

"As a matter of fact, he has, in a despicable, despicable manner, increased the bombing campaign. So I think with President Trump, all options are on the table, and I think we'll be examining those very closely this week," the US Treasury Secretary added.

The remarks come in the wake of intensified Russian airstrikes on Ukrainian cities, including an attack on Kyiv last week.

As per Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russia conducted "two large-scale attacks" last week.

In a post on X on Friday, Zelenskyy stated that 22 people were killed, including four children, due to a Russian strike on a residential building in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district.

"I paid tribute to the memory of those killed at the site where a Russian ballistic missile struck a residential building. This horrific strike claimed the lives of 22 people, including 4 children, the youngest of whom was not even three years old. My condolences to all their families and loved ones," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy also stated that a total of 23 people were killed and 53 others were injured in the Russian strike on Kyiv that night, adding that the fate of eight people still remains unknown. -- ANI